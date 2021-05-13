Zilla (ZLA) Price Hits $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $449,372.69 and approximately $96,624.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilla alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00085289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00019208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.13 or 0.01027632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00068221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00110727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.