Zeusshield (ZSC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,826.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $482,129.35 and approximately $5,826.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00087428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $565.12 or 0.01125585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00069443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00115226 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00061920 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

