Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $317 million-$322 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $309.82 million.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.67. The stock had a trading volume of 32,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,870. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of -83.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.13. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $166.60.

Get Zendesk alerts:

ZEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.47.

In other Zendesk news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $122,002.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,610,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,797,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 185,872 shares of company stock worth $26,867,404 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.