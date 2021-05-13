Zen Protocol (ZP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $557.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $557.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.67 or 0.01116354 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000855 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00117978 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

ZP is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

