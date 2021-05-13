Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Down to $32.45

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.45, but opened at $30.08. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $30.08, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.46.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($9.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.90) by ($3.86). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 214.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 million. Analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEAL. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

