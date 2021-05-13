Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.69 EPS

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($5.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($4.69), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 214.31%.

Shares of ZEAL traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,906. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

