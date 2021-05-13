Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TFFP. Roth Capital boosted their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.60.

NASDAQ TFFP opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $230.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.47. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $21.14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kirk Allen Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 715,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,290,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 790,006 shares of company stock valued at $11,284,351 over the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,160,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,660,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 124,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 71,091 shares during the period. 24.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

