Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LendingClub (NYSE:LC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

LC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.80.

LendingClub stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LendingClub will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $30,003.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,359.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $33,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,089 shares in the company, valued at $68,752.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,880 shares of company stock worth $289,981 in the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

