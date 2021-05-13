Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $81.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HUBG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Hub Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.77.

HUBG opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.74. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

