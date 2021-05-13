Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) to “Buy”

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $116.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AVAV. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

AVAV opened at $101.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.37 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $57.61 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.15.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Alison Marie Roelke sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $2,998,792.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,153,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,625 shares of company stock valued at $25,312,983 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.