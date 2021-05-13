Zacks Investment Research Lowers OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) to Sell

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

KIDS has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $64.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $216,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,527.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $296,241.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,698 in the last three months. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

