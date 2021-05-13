Zacks Investment Research Lowers EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) to Sell

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EYPT. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

EYPT stock opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $253.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.62.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.23% and a negative return on equity of 434.26%. Research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

