Zacks Investment Research Lowers Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing precision genetic medicines through base editing. Beam Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.17.

Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.46. 11,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a PE ratio of -4.76. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $126.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.74.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 76.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 15,891 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

