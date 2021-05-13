Zacks Investment Research Lowers Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amplify Energy Corp. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s operation principally focused in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas / North Louisiana and South Texas. Amplify Energy Corp., formerly known as Midstates Petroleum Company Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Amplify Energy stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $116.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 4.31. Amplify Energy has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $4.15.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.61). Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 202.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony William Lopez sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $61,380.00. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amplify Energy by 56.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 103,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Amplify Energy by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 71,911 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

