Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) to Hold

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VLPNY. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Voestalpine had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

