Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

SBFG opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a market cap of $130.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 18.39%. On average, analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 299,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

