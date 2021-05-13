Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Get PC Connection alerts:

CNXN stock opened at $44.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.70. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $35.49 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.76.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $636.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. PC Connection’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $141,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 58.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in PC Connection in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 43.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PC Connection (CNXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.