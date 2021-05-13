Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “
CNXN stock opened at $44.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.70. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $35.49 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.76.
In related news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $141,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 58.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in PC Connection in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 43.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
