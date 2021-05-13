Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) to Hold

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Get Global Partners alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NYSE:GLP opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Global Partners had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Global Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Global Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 26.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Partners (GLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.