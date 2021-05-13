Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) to Hold

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cantel Medical Corporation is a global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers, which improve outcomes and help save lives. Through an expansive portfolio of endoscopy, water purification and filtration, and healthcare disposables, Cantel Medical provides high-quality infection prevention solutions and unsurpassed service, touching millions of patients each year around the world. Cantel Medical is a leading provider of infection prevention products and services in the healthcare market. Cantel Medical specializing in the Endoscopy procedure disposables includes single-use valves and irrigation tubing. Medical device reprocessing systems, disinfectants, detergents and other supplies are used to disinfect high-level endoscopes. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMD. Sidoti cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cantel Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Shares of CMD stock opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.04 and its 200 day moving average is $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.29, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Cantel Medical has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $89.76.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cantel Medical will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cantel Medical news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $453,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Cantel Medical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Cantel Medical by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 667,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,643,000 after purchasing an additional 90,704 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

