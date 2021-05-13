Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) to Strong Sell

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

AGESY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of AGESY opened at $63.57 on Tuesday. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $63.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average is $54.68.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

