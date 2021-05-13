Zacks: Brokerages Expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to post sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $881.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.44.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,645 shares of company stock worth $3,566,427. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $547.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $152.76 and a 52-week high of $595.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $527.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.97.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

