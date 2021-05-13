Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Million

Brokerages expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will post $4.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $6.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $22.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.22 million to $38.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $64.85 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $175.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%.

MCRB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Chardan Capital raised Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,797,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 4.07.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

