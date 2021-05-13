Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,068,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,186,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after buying an additional 514,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,465,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,059,000 after purchasing an additional 461,184 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,154,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,714,000 after purchasing an additional 292,157 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,296. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $43.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.39.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

