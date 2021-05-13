Zacks: Brokerages Expect OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) will report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OncoSec Medical.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01).

ONCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on OncoSec Medical in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoSec Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

In other OncoSec Medical news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China purchased 1,691,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,836,730.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 37,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OncoSec Medical stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $137.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

