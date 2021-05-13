Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

NYSE VNO traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $44.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,435. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.72. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,739,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

