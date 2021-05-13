Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.42). Surface Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Surface Oncology.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Surface Oncology stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. Surface Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94. The stock has a market cap of $327.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.09.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

