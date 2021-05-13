Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $175.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to announce sales of $175.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.12 million to $185.41 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $155.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $706.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $674.61 million to $754.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $756.60 million, with estimates ranging from $678.08 million to $860.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow STORE Capital.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 65.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 521,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after buying an additional 205,821 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.