Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to Post -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.44). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.65 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SFT shares. Wedbush upgraded Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

SFT traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,172. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFT. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Shift Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

