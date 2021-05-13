Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Announce -$0.48 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to announce ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.56). Nutanix posted earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. The company had revenue of $346.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.07 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

NTNX stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.86. 119,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,611. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.97.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 13,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $375,470.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,535.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $85,007.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $721,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 218,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Nutanix by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

