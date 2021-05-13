Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth about $2,376,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,352,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 119,626 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 67,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 56,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.