Zacks: Analysts Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Announce $4.54 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to announce earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.85. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 539.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $14.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.03 to $16.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.33 to $14.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,233 shares of company stock valued at $338,938 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $110.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $116.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

