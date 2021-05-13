Zacks: Analysts Expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.05. General Electric reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.85. 1,446,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,917,031. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

