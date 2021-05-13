Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $143.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will announce sales of $143.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.70 million and the highest is $145.00 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $73.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $590.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.60 million to $648.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $691.66 million, with estimates ranging from $656.00 million to $731.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MESA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.80 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 790,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,641. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 3.12.

In other Mesa Air Group news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,685 shares in the company, valued at $795,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,625,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,466 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,786 in the last three months. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 74.9% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

