Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $310.60 Million

Brokerages expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report $310.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.93 million and the highest is $312.40 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $283.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

AMH traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.01. 1,568,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,844. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 133.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $37.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,540,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,708,000 after acquiring an additional 27,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,583,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,801,000 after acquiring an additional 141,146 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 26.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 322,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 67,209 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 27.0% during the first quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 101,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

