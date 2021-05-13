Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) to Post -$1.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) will report earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Allakos posted earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full-year earnings of ($4.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.83) to ($3.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($4.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allakos.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18).

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLK. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

In other news, major shareholder Robert J. More sold 4,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $552,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $362,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,460 shares of company stock valued at $30,763,167. 44.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,718,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,249,000 after buying an additional 211,528 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Allakos in the first quarter worth about $12,774,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allakos by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,923,000 after buying an additional 37,222 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,504,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $98.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.85 and its 200 day moving average is $117.98. Allakos has a one year low of $62.21 and a one year high of $157.98.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allakos (ALLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.