Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Will Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings per share of $1.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.89. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full-year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $172.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $136.52 and a one year high of $181.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

