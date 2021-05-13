Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Post Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.01 to $3.12. AbbVie reported earnings per share of $2.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $12.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $12.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.40 to $14.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.94.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.10. 346,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,192,412. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $117.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

