Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Declares Stock Repurchase Plan

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

YUM stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,516. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.59. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $122.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

