Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,097,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $335,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YUM traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $118.18. 7,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,516. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

