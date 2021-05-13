Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Insider Sells $173,612.06 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $173,612.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vivek Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yelp alerts:

On Monday, March 8th, Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00.

Shares of Yelp stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $38.14. 607,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,354. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.16 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $334,779,000 after purchasing an additional 408,817 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,952,687 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $129,134,000 after purchasing an additional 393,953 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,562,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,710 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $47,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YELP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.