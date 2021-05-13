Yatsen Holding Limited’s (NYSE:YSG) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 18th

Yatsen’s (NYSE:YSG) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, May 18th. Yatsen had issued 58,750,000 shares in its public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $616,875,000 based on an initial share price of $10.50. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YSG shares. 86 Research started coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on Yatsen in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yatsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Shares of YSG stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07. Yatsen has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $300.63 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at $3,885,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at $3,400,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

