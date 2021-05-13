XRP (XRP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.10 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. XRP has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion and $11.10 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XRP has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00002660 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.00 or 0.00615156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00073132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.94 or 0.00239119 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $616.33 or 0.01239027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.56 or 0.00994231 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00034903 BTC.

XRP’s launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,997,364,318 coins and its circulating supply is 35,108,326,973 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

