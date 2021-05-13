XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $155.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XPO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.04.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $139.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.37. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.27, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $149.89.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 101.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 26,573 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,243,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

