XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on XPEL. B. Riley increased their target price on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on XPEL from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

XPEL stock opened at $71.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 134.47 and a beta of 2.05. XPEL has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $73.03.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that XPEL will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,260.00. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $701,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,479 in the last three months. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in XPEL by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in XPEL by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in XPEL during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

