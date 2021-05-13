XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 134.47 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53. XPEL has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPEL will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,100 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $790,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,540 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $887,667.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,740 shares of company stock worth $5,730,479 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after acquiring an additional 115,434 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 383.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 112,589 shares during the period. Cowbird Capital LP bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter worth $4,331,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 365,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 65,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter worth $3,300,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

