Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of XBIO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,124. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

