Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $120.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.29. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.