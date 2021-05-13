Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Hits Market Capitalization of $806,015.54 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 13th. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $419.58 or 0.00861383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $806,015.54 and approximately $8,542.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00077046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.25 or 0.00583560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00232342 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.73 or 0.01173734 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.57 or 0.01031755 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

