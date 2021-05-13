Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Position Raised by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,990 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Workhorse Group worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 3,066.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 2,940.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $7.69 on Thursday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.16, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $62,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.