Wix.com Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,701 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,199% compared to the typical daily volume of 285 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 202.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Wix.com by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIX opened at $239.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -92.90 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $162.18 and a 1-year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

